Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
