Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.