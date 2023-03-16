Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
The general plowing will begin at 7 a.m., with about 150 city and private contractor vehicles working. A citywide plowing takes 12 to 14 hours…
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.