Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Forecasters say possible snow flurries Saturday night will be followed by a big warm up next week, with temperatures rising into the 60s.
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
There's pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 3 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%…