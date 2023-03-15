Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
The general plowing will begin at 7 a.m., with about 150 city and private contractor vehicles working. A citywide plowing takes 12 to 14 hours…
The Streets Division will announce whether there will be a citywide plowing by 6:30 a.m. Friday, which seems likely with 5 to 7 inches of snow…