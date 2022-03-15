Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Forecasters say possible snow flurries Saturday night will be followed by a big warm up next week, with temperatures rising into the 60s.
Officials are still calculating the extent of damage from Saturday's storm.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
There's pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 3 degrees is today's l…