Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

