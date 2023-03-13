It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 9-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
