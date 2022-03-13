Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
