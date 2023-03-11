It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.