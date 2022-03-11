It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County. Quarter-size hail is possible.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Officials are still calculating the extent of damage from Saturday's storm.
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Lee Enterprises' Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner's forecasts will appear at 7 a.m. each weekday.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
All Madison streets will be plowed after Monday’s snowstorm, but no snow emergency will be declared for overnight, the city said.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.