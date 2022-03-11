Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

