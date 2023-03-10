Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Madison, WI
