Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.