Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.