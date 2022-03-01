Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
