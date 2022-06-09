Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
National Weather Service (NWS) is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The are…
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…