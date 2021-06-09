The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
