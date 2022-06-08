 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics