The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The predicted heat and dry weather mean the developing drought for southern Wisconsin will only get worse.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday, and could crack 90 over the weekend across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Southern Wisconsin is dry and getting drier in the current heat wave, so many will be hoping this week’s chances for showers and storms turn into reality.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monda…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very …
Heat indices are expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees over the weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of r…