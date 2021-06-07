Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
