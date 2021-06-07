 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jessica Schneider breaks down Supreme Court's green card ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics