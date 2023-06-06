Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Madison, WI
