Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

