Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
