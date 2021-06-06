 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'The new Mitch McConnell': Democrat slams Sen. Joe Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics