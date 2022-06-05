The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix o…