Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A building heat wave will bring heat indices of 90 to 95 over the weekend into next week, according to forecasters.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll s…
The predicted heat and dry weather mean the developing drought for southern Wisconsin will only get worse.
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday, and could crack 90 over the weekend across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
This is the seventh consecutive year in which a tropical or subtropical cyclone formed before the official start of the season on June 1.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The…
Heat indices are expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees over the weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.