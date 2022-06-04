Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
