The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Madison, WI
