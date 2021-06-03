Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.