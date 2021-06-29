Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.