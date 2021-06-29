 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former Badgers players describe the emotions behind their first goals in the NHL playoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics