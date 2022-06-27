The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
