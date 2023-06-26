It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
