Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.