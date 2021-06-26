 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McFarland girls soccer team receives its WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics