Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
