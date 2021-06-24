It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI
