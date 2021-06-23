 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Listen now: Badgers men's basketball players talk 'disconnect' with coach Greg Gard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics