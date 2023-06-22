Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.