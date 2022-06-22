 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

