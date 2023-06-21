The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Par…