Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.