Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI
Two adults were still missing after severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Crews worked through the overnight and were continuing to work Tuesday to clear downed trees and restore power after a storm packing 70 mph winds hit the Madison area Monday afternoon.
About 1,200 customers were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power, Madison Gas and Electric said.
Authorities reported widespread power outages and damage to some homes but no injuries or deaths.
Heat advisory Wednesday, severe storms with tornadoes possible in afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin
After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service, and debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar.
The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
Madison Gas and Electric said Thursday night that all customers who lost power due to powerful storms Monday and Wednesday should have power restored by Friday morning.