Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.