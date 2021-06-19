 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics