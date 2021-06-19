Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
Most of the rain fell after midnight across drought-stricken southern Wisconsin, but more will be needed to get near normal levels.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
"Right now I’m finding the panic button but I’m not pushing it yet. I just want to know where it is.”
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…