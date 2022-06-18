Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.