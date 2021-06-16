The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
The best chances for storms will be this evening into the overnight, with severe storms featuring hail and high winds possible, according to forecasters.
Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect cle…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a…