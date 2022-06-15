Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.