Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Two adults were still missing after severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South.
Crews worked through the overnight and were continuing to work Tuesday to clear downed trees and restore power after a storm packing 70 mph winds hit the Madison area Monday afternoon.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent of weather conditions.
A heat advisory is in effect for most of southern and central Wisconsin starting Tuesday morning.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
