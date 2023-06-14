The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.