Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.