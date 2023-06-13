Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The a…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see …
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …