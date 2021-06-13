 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'United Shades' on trans athletes' fight for inclusion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics