The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
The best chances for storms will be this evening into the overnight, with severe storms featuring hail and high winds possible, according to forecasters.
As on Monday, some locations across southern Wisconsin may see heavy rain and others no rain on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Chances for much-needed showers and storms will increase as a cold front comes through southern Wisconsin late Friday through Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is dry and getting drier in the current heat wave, so many will be hoping this week’s chances for showers and storms turn into reality.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monda…
Madison's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of r…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a…