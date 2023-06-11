Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
